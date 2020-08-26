Big fall in applicants for Shetland College courses in hospitality 

SIC councillor George Smith asked about Shetland College applicant numbers.

Shetland College’s further education applicants are below target for the coming year – with particular shortfalls in business, hospitality and computing.

Depute principal Susan Berry said that while there had been an increase in overall applications, the numbers for further education courses – which includes entry level training – was only at 70-80 per cent of its target.

To address students’ nervousness around Covid-19, Ms Berry said the college had extended the application process to receive submissions into week three of he academic year.

“We have seen a number of late applications coming in,” she added.

The SICs George Smith, who had raised the question on applications for the coming year at today’s Shetland College Board meeting, said the shortfall was “understandable – particularly in areas like hospitality where there must be huge uncertainty”.

Mr Smith also said the increase in higher education applications was “good to see”.

“That must be encouraging from a financial perspective,” he added.