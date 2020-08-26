News Sport

Clickimin to open during Christmas holidays

Clickimin Leisure Complex will open its doors over Christmas this year.

The centre will be open from Sunday 27th to Wednesday 30th December, according to Shetland Recreational Trust.

The decision had been taken after reviewing feedback from the annual satisfaction survey, said SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw.

Mr Laidlaw said: “It was clear from the survey that many customers were keen to continue exercising over the holiday period and wanted the Clickimin to open.

“Our customer feedback is one of the most important tool we have and I have listened. We will open up the whole centre and gauge how popular it has been.”

SRT plans to reopen its centres from 14th September.

