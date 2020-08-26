News ST Online

Hotel extends 'Eat Out' offer

Busta House Hotel, near Brae.

A North Mainland eatery is extending its “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme to thank customers for their support during the pandemic.

Busta House Hotel will run the 50 per cent off, up to a maximum of £10, offer until Wednesday even though the Westminster backed scheme ends on Monday.

Hotel manager Joel D’Eathe said: “Just because Boris or anyone else isn’t paying for it, doesn’t mean you have to.”

He added: “[We] very much look forward to seeing you all very soon and thank you again for your continued support.”

