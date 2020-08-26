Shetland College ‘very well positioned’ to deal with challenges of Covid-19

Shetland College.

Shetland College has said the expertise of its senior staff means it is well placed to respond to the unfurling Covid-19 crisis.

Principal Jane Lewis told today’s Shetland College Board meeting that number of staff, including depute principal Susan Berry, had been involved at national level activities to prepare for campus reopening.

“So we feel we are very well positioned to respond to what is a very changing picture in terms of providing a safe as an environment as we can to provide college activities,” she added.

Prof Lewis outline a number of changes at the college which had taken place during the pandemic and to prepare for the return of staff and students.

Students are being offered an extended indiction period to help them prepare for the different mode of teaching, which will see less time spent physically in the college building.

Prof Lewis said the new methods would be in place at least for the first semester – possibly longer.

Prof Lewis said it had been a “very strange” year due to Covid-19 – but praised staff and students for their work throughout.

She said college activities had continued throughout the pandemic with staff working from home, although at reduced capacity.

Although the college had been unable to hold a graduation ceremony, Prof Lewis said online celebrations had been held online.

“We hope to celebrate with our achievers in due course when restrictions allow,” she added.

The college has bought new equipment to help prepare for the return of staff and students.

It has also purchased a contactless card machine.

“Students were extremely keen on this, even before the present crisis,” said Prof Lewis.

“But obviously it’s essential in the current crisis to have contactless payment facilities.”

Although the college is operating at reduced capacity, Ms Berry said all students were scheduled to have at least one session a week in the building to meet in person with staff and fellow students.