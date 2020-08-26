Woman taken to hospital after Sletts incident

A woman has been taken to hospital in Lerwick after entering the water at the Sletts.

Police and coastguard teams were called to the area at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The Lerwick Lifeboat was also in attendance.

Police said in a statement: “Around 5pm on Wednesday 26th August 2020, police received a report of a woman in the water at South Road, Lerwick.

“Police and the coastguard attended and a 25 year old woman was helped out of the water.

“She was taken by ambulance to Gilbert Bain Hospital where she is receiving treatment.”