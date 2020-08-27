Cash payments resume on inter-island ferries

Cash payments will be allowed on Shetland Island Council's inter-island ferries from Monday 31st August.

Inter-island ferry passengers will be able to pay by cash again from Monday – but no change will be given.

Cash payments were halted due to Covid-19, even though ferry services have been back to normal since mid-July.

Ahead of the reintroduction of cash handling the council issued a statement saying that payments will be on an “exact fare-no change” basis.

Regular travellers can use their account cards.

Face coverings must be worn in enclosed spaces on ferries, including in passenger lounges and when interacting with ferry crew. Passengers are also encouraged to stay in their vehicles.