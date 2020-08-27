News

Coastguard evacuates offshore platform worker for medical transfer at Clickimin emergency landing site

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 26 min ago 0
Coastguard evacuates offshore platform worker for medical transfer at Clickimin emergency landing site
The coastguard helicopter (stock image).

Shetland’s coastguard rescue helicopter team evacuated an offshore platform worker for medical treatment after they became unwell in the early hours of this morning (Thursday). 

A coastguard spokeswoman said the emergency call came in at 4am from a platform approximately 62 nautical miles northwest of Sumburgh. 

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter took off, arriving at the platform at around 5.15am. 

The patient was taken to the Clickimin emergency landing site in Lerwick to be transferred to the ambulance service at around 6.20am. 

It is believed the patient was then taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. 

The patient’s condition has not not been reported. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.