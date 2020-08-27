Coastguard evacuates offshore platform worker for medical transfer at Clickimin emergency landing site

The coastguard helicopter (stock image).

Shetland’s coastguard rescue helicopter team evacuated an offshore platform worker for medical treatment after they became unwell in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

A coastguard spokeswoman said the emergency call came in at 4am from a platform approximately 62 nautical miles northwest of Sumburgh.

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter took off, arriving at the platform at around 5.15am.

The patient was taken to the Clickimin emergency landing site in Lerwick to be transferred to the ambulance service at around 6.20am.

It is believed the patient was then taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

The patient’s condition has not not been reported.