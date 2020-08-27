News

Internal review discussed by IJB audit committee

5 hours 9 min ago 0

The Integration Joint Board (IJB)’s audit committee met on Thursday morning to discuss the outcome of an internal review.

Recently-appointed councillor John Fraser joined his first meeting, which was chaired by Robbie McGregor.

Chief internal auditor Duncan Black labelled the findings of the review “positive” and made no recommendations.

Mr Black added that he was happy the IJB complied with arrangements to help the board achieve its strategic objectives.

Mr McGregor asked whether “in these troubled times” there were sufficient controls in place to mitigate difficulties.

Mr Black said: “We are not aware of any significant issues at the moment.”

IJB chief officer Brian Chittick noted in his 2020/21 business programme report that oversight of the Covid-19 pandemic was moving from a response to a recovery phase.

Mr Chittick acknowledged “the plan may need to be flexible” due to changing priorities and emerging risks arising from the pandemic.

