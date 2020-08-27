Roadworks to repair South Road, Lerwick, following downpours set to continue into next week

The roadworks in South Road.

Repairs to a busy road which was damaged during torrential downpours are expected to continue into next week, the SIC has confirmed.

The SIC put up traffic lights in the A970 South Road in Lerwick on Tuesday to carry out investigations into the damage.

It followed heavy rain last Friday which saw torrents of water flowing along the road.

After the rain subsided, a section of road, near to the junction with Upper Baila, had raised up.

SIC highways’ initial investigations suggest the volume of water from the flash flood damaged a nearby surface water manhole, and water forced its way under the road, between the layers of bitmac.”

Work is under way to re-lay the base layers of the road and repair the damaged manhole. The surface layer of tarmac will then be relaid.

The work is expected to take several days, continuing into next week.

Road users have been warned to expect delays while the work is carried out.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused.