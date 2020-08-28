News Videos

Caution urged after debris spills on road at Girlsta

Adam Civico 2 hours 19 min ago 0
Police and an SIC Roads team are on their way to Girlsta following reports of spilt debris on the road near Girlsta.

One reader contacted The Shetland Times to say it was a “real mess” south of the 50mph zone there.  She urged motorists to take extra care.

The SIC has since confirmed it has been made aware of the reports.

It is thought a lorry has spilled rocks or hardcore, possibly from a broken or insecure door.

Police inspector Martyn Brill said officers would be sent to assess the road and put traffic control on place, if necessary. 

The SIC will clear the debris and assess whether there is any surface damage.

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012.

