Energy Isles Shetland submits final plans for North Yell Windfarm

Final plans for a proposed windfarm in North Yell have been submitted to the Scottish government.

Energy Isles Shetland is seeking to build 23 turbines – 14 with a tip height of 200 metres and nine with a tip height of 180 metres.

It has submitted so-called Supplementary Environmental Information (SEI) to the SNP administration.

That, it says, represents the final plans for the proposed development, initially conceived by a group of local businesses in 2012.

The group later formed Energy Isles Limited in 2014 to pursue the application which was originally submitted in May last year.

Statkraft – in international generator of renewable energy – was announced as the development partner in October.

Energy Isles is hoping to achieve an installed capacity of approximately 160MW with the windfarm.

The project is estimated to generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 190,000 homes. The company says a community benefit fund for the project would deliver £800,000 per year, a total of £24m over the 30-year lifespan of the windfarm.

It also says the development and construction phase is expected to bring a total of £20.3m of investment to the isles.

Derek Jamieson from Energy Isles Limited said: “It’s been a long hard road to get to this point where the final plans for the Energy Isles wind farm can be submitted. The work by local folk to develop an initial idea from way back in 2012 to today shows the enthusiasm to bring renewable energy to Yell.”

“Throughout this process the project has received strong support from local folk, but we’ve also worked very hard as a team to, where possible, address matters raised by consultees and the wider public so that our final submission reflects a project we hope the communities of the North Isles can be truly proud of.”

Project Manager for Statkraft Charlotte Healey said: “The Energy Isles windfarm is a very important renewable energy project for Statkraft and I am very proud to see the final plans and supplementary environmental information submitted to the Scottish government.”

“Working with the initial consortium who conceived and developed this project has been nothing short of inspirational. The support and information we have had from the community has been incredible and they truly see the potential for this project to help Shetland develop a hub for renewable energy.”