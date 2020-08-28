News Videos

Ryan Taylor
Motorcycle safety campaign takes place this weekend

Police Scotland’s road policing division will focus on motorcycle safety this weekend as part of their safety campaign.

Officers say bikers are among the most vulnerable road users on Scotland’s roads.

While the freedom of the open road makes motorcycling an exhilarating way to travel and enjoy the scenery,  collisions involving motorcyclists are disproportionate to the number of riders using the roads.

While motorcyclists make up just one per cent of the traffic on Scotland’s roads they account for around 13 per cent of all people killed, often during cornering or overtaking manoeuvres.

Head of Road Policing, Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and I would ask motorcyclists to ensure they have suitable safety equipment and urge all riders to not only travel within the posted speed limits but also at the appropriate speed for the road conditions and their capabilities. 

“This campaign allows officers to engage not only with motorcyclists but other road users, giving us the opportunity to provide advice and education and to share our experience on how we can all make our roads safer.

“Road Policing Officers will continue to patrol roads across Scotland and any offences will be dealt with appropriately.”

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

