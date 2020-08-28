New campsite approved

An architect's impression of what the new campsite at Asta will look like. Courtesy of Malcolmson Architects

A new campsite at Asta has been approved by the council’s planning department, according to a local architecture firm.

Scalloway-based Malcolmson Architects say proposals have been given the green-light.

Posting online, the firm stated: “Some good news for the weekend! The proposed camp site at Asta has just been approved by planning.”

The central area of Shetland has been lacking a campsite ever since the former attraction at the Clickimin had to give way for the new Anderson High School development.