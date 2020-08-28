New campsite approved
A new campsite at Asta has been approved by the council’s planning department, according to a local architecture firm.
Scalloway-based Malcolmson Architects say proposals have been given the green-light.
Posting online, the firm stated: “Some good news for the weekend! The proposed camp site at Asta has just been approved by planning.”
The central area of Shetland has been lacking a campsite ever since the former attraction at the Clickimin had to give way for the new Anderson High School development.
