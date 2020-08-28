Shetland Food and Cooking book features in international exhibition

Pelle Agorelius, curator of the first international exhibition of cookbooks with his copy of Shetland Food and Cooking.

Shetland will be represented at the first international exhibition of cookbooks due to be held in Sweden.

The show has been put together to celebrate 25 years of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. It will be held through September and October.

Shetland Food and Cooking, the book written by Marian Armitage and printed and published by The Shetland Times Ltd, will be among the volumes exhibited at Alfred Nobel House in Karlskoga, Sweden.

The book was named the winner in the “Food Promotion” category at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China, back in 2016.

Those awards were organised by Edouard Cointreau, who recently invited Ms Armitage to send a copy of the book to be included in the exhibition. She was delighted to find out that the title had made it into the show.