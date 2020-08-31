News

Face coverings mandatory in secondary schools from this week

Some Anderson High pupils wore face coverings on their first day back in mid-August. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Pupils at secondary schools in Shetland must wear face coverings when they move around schools from today (Monday 31st August).

Anyone aged 12 or over will be asked to don a face covering as they move through communal areas at school, though they are not required to wear them in classrooms.

From today, pupils aged five and over will also have to wear a face covering on their way to school if they use dedicated school transport. 

At a meeting of the council’s education and families committee on Monday morning, S6 pupil and MSYP Jonathan Dorrat quizzed director of children’s services Helen Budge on the fine print surrounding face coverings.

He asked if pupils would be required to wear face coverings when they studied in social areas, or if these would be classed as classrooms.

Mrs Budge informed Mr Dorrat that masks would have to be worn in a social area like this, but she pledged to get in touch with teachers at the Anderson High School to see if this could be amended.

