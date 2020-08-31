Fishing and Marine News

New senior job for Scottish Sea Farms man Robbie

7 hours 8 min ago 0
New senior job for Scottish Sea Farms man Robbie
Robbie Coutts will be the Shetland area manager for Scottish Sea Farms.

A long-serving Scottish Sea Farms employee has been promoted to a new area manager role in Shetland.

The company has restructured its Northern Isles farming regions, creating the roles in Shetland and Orkney.

Robbie Coutts has been appointed area manager and will support regional manager Richard Darbyshire.

Mr Coutts has worked in aquaculture for 18 years with Scottish Sea Farms in Shetland, progressing from health and quality technician, to trainee manager then farm manager of Holms, Lippie and Teisti.

He said: “I’ve been with the company a long time, working my way up, and I’ve known most of the guys here since I started.

“The restructuring is good for the whole region and will hopefully involve a few other people progressing as well.”

He will start the job on Tuesday 1st September.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.