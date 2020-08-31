New senior job for Scottish Sea Farms man Robbie

Robbie Coutts will be the Shetland area manager for Scottish Sea Farms.

A long-serving Scottish Sea Farms employee has been promoted to a new area manager role in Shetland.

The company has restructured its Northern Isles farming regions, creating the roles in Shetland and Orkney.

Robbie Coutts has been appointed area manager and will support regional manager Richard Darbyshire.

Mr Coutts has worked in aquaculture for 18 years with Scottish Sea Farms in Shetland, progressing from health and quality technician, to trainee manager then farm manager of Holms, Lippie and Teisti.

He said: “I’ve been with the company a long time, working my way up, and I’ve known most of the guys here since I started.

“The restructuring is good for the whole region and will hopefully involve a few other people progressing as well.”

He will start the job on Tuesday 1st September.