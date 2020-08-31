News

‘Positive reaction’ to new Shetland Community Spirit Awards

'Positive reaction' to new Shetland Community Spirit Awards

Nominations have started arriving for the the Shetland Community Spirit Awards which were launched last week.

Voluntary Action Shetland (Vas) came up with the idea to celebrate volunteering that had taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation says there has been a” very positive reaction” to the idea and nominations have come in from Unst to Virkie.  

A variety of groups, organisations, local shops and individuals have been put forward for an award.  

Vas executive officer  Catherine Hughson said: “These awards seem to have captured the public’s imagination. It has been truly heartwarming to hear about the fantastic volunteering and acts of kindness that has been shown in our communities during the lockdown.”

The closing date for nominations is Monday 7th September. Email –  vasvolunteering@shetland.org with a reason for nominating and a contact name and e-mail or postal address of the person, group or local shop nominated.

