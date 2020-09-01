News

‘A lot of interest’ in crown estate funding scheme

Charley-Kai John 10 hours 47 min ago 0

A new funding scheme has generated plenty of enquiries from the community, according to the council’s development director.

Neil Grant was responding to a question from councillor Moraig Lyall, who asked whether there was any indication of how much interest there had been in the crown estate scheme.

The pilot scheme was discussed at a development committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

The SIC has received £2.37 million over the last two years from reveneue generated by the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets, which is being used to provide grants to charities, community groups, voluntary organisations, social enterprises and other organisations based in the isles.

Mr Grant said that while he could not “give any specific details”, there had been “a lot of interest” at this early application stage.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Charley-Kai John

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Charley-Kai John

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.