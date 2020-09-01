‘A lot of interest’ in crown estate funding scheme

A new funding scheme has generated plenty of enquiries from the community, according to the council’s development director.

Neil Grant was responding to a question from councillor Moraig Lyall, who asked whether there was any indication of how much interest there had been in the crown estate scheme.

The pilot scheme was discussed at a development committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

The SIC has received £2.37 million over the last two years from reveneue generated by the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets, which is being used to provide grants to charities, community groups, voluntary organisations, social enterprises and other organisations based in the isles.

Mr Grant said that while he could not “give any specific details”, there had been “a lot of interest” at this early application stage.