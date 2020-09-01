False alarm following reports of fire in Wester Skeld

A report of a fire in a house in Wester Skeld turned out to be a false alarm.

Two fire appliances from Lerwick were called to Wester Skeld on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a “smoke detector being activated” in a house.

A call came in from a member of the public at 11.58am, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

The crew from Lerwick was called back at around 1pm.

An ambulance had been seen heading north out of Lerwick at the same time as the appliances from Lerwick.