News

Homeless applications for housing fall

Charley-Kai John 10 hours 9 min ago 0

Homeless applications to the council’s housing department have fallen during the past year.

The number of applications was down from 89 to 78 between March 2019 and the same time this year.

This fall was due to “preventative work” done by the housing service, according to executive manager Anita Jamieson.                                       

Ms Jamieson noted the reduction in her report presented to councillors at Tuesday’s remote development committee meeting, which was due to this preventative work and “the priority given to finding permanent housing solutions”.

Development committee chairman Alastair Cooper highlighted that homeless applications had “reduced very slightly” in this time, which was the result of an “awful lot of effort” the department had done to “assist folk before they become homeless”.

Mr Cooper said he was also aware of the effort the Scottish government was putting into reducing homelessness.

He said one of the issues that Shetland had was a “lack of suitable housing”, with the chairman asking Ms Jamieson if the housing service was still pursuing prevention.

Ms Jamieson responded to say that “prevention and early intervention to help folk find solutions” was “very much” still the case and that they were also keen to get people into suitable accommodation quickly.

This meant “folk are not going through a homeless route”, she said.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Charley-Kai John

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Charley-Kai John

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.