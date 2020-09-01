News

NHS issues advice to parents regarding schools and Covid

Ryan Nicolson 27 min ago 0
NHS issues advice to parents regarding schools and Covid

NHS Shetland and the SIC have issued advice to parents and children surrounding illnesses in schools.

Professor Shantini Paranjothy, who is currently working with NHS Shetland’s Public Health team, has compiled two documents of frequently asked questions about the Covid-19 guidelines to help assist parents and young people.

Parents are advised what to do if one of their children show symptoms of the virus, while children are told what they should do if they suspect they may begin to be showing signs of Covid-19.

It was revealed last week that more than 17,000 school children had been tested for the virus across Scotland in the previous seven days.

The NHS and SIC have said that while sending young people into schools during the pandemic is “challenging”, both are certain it can be done safely.

The advice for parents can be found by following this link: https://www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/board/publichealth/documents/Covid19-FAQsForParents.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2B5ENGW0WzBGyU9fmwU0hdoIIdDl8R5JB2j2NUKq-QKCH48QHN1jONzCU

The advice for young people is available here: https://www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/board/publichealth/documents/Covid19-FAQsForYoungPeople.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1XTgrN-Y0oF2q913yO_X5JNgUD-yQf47qPGLjTZ9zRZRgm56kW5pmHkrY.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.