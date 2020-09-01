NHS issues advice to parents regarding schools and Covid

NHS Shetland and the SIC have issued advice to parents and children surrounding illnesses in schools.

Professor Shantini Paranjothy, who is currently working with NHS Shetland’s Public Health team, has compiled two documents of frequently asked questions about the Covid-19 guidelines to help assist parents and young people.

Parents are advised what to do if one of their children show symptoms of the virus, while children are told what they should do if they suspect they may begin to be showing signs of Covid-19.

It was revealed last week that more than 17,000 school children had been tested for the virus across Scotland in the previous seven days.

The NHS and SIC have said that while sending young people into schools during the pandemic is “challenging”, both are certain it can be done safely.

The advice for parents can be found by following this link: https://www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/board/publichealth/documents/Covid19-FAQsForParents.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2B5ENGW0WzBGyU9fmwU0hdoIIdDl8R5JB2j2NUKq-QKCH48QHN1jONzCU

The advice for young people is available here: https://www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/board/publichealth/documents/Covid19-FAQsForYoungPeople.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1XTgrN-Y0oF2q913yO_X5JNgUD-yQf47qPGLjTZ9zRZRgm56kW5pmHkrY.