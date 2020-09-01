News ST Online

Search begins for crofting stars

Ryan Taylor
Peerie Spiggie Sheep by Steven Birrell
The search is on for young crofters worthy of some special recognition.

Scottish Crofting Federation has announced it is looking for nominations for those who could be named Young Crofter of the Year 2020.

The drive is being carried out in conjunction with The MacRobert Trust – a charitable organisation which aims to help young people achieve their aims.

They are looking for young folk of 40 years or under who are crofting in a sustainable and enterprising way and who play an active part in their crofting community, or make a “great ambassador” for crofting.

The winner will be presented in December with the Euan MacRae Memorial Quaich.

Nomination forms are available from the federation. Submissions are invited from now until 18th October.

