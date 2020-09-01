Sturgeon urges ‘everyone to download’ new tracing app

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs of plans for a new app to help combat coronavirus.

Shetlanders will be asked to download a new contact tracing app in the fight against coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the introduction of the “proximity tracing app” – urging “everyone to download and use the app as soon as it becomes available”.

She told MSPs the app would inform people if they had been in close contact with someone who later tested positive, “even if you don’t know that person and they don’t know you”. Ms Sturgeon that privacy issues would be addressed.

It is hoped any app will help prevent or control a second wave of coronavirus infections. NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson has previously said that a winter wave of the virus is one of the biggest challenges for the health board.