Fined for assaulting former partner

A young man who assaulted his former partner has been fined and handed a non-harassment order.

Kyle Walker, of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, was sentenced at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and a second of assaulting the victim on 15th April at a property in Lerwick.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the incident had ended the relationship between the pair.

Mr MacKenzie said that during the course of the evening Walker had “for some reason” become aggressive and angry towards his then partner.

She had gone into the bedroom to avoid him, after which he followed her “shouting and swearing”. The victim ignoring Walker and not reacting had made him “annoyed”, according to Mr MacKenzie, with Walker grabbing her by the arm and turning her towards him.

The victim left the bedroom for the living room with him following her and blocking the door so she “could not leave”. He continued to shout and swear, pushing her multiple times before pushing her to the floor.

She bumped into a dog cage on the way down, according to Mr MacKenzie, which left her with minor bruising.

The victim then left the property to go to a friend’s house where police were contacted, with Walker later attending Lerwick police station.

Defence agent Tommy Allan pointed to the young age of his client and the fact it was his first conviction.

Walker accepted responsibility for his actions, according to Mr Allan.

The 21-year-old moved to his current address in Aberdeenshire following the incident and had “no intention of returning to Shetland”, said Mr Allan.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Walker £400 and imposed a non-harassment order on him.