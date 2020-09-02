Headlines News ST Online

Hydrogen a key focus for council

Ryan Taylor
Hydrogen could play a key part in Shetland’s energy mix as it looks to the future.

The council has joined a number of organisations and projects which help promote use of hydrogen as a key future energy source.

It comes after the SIC launched its new energy hub – now under the name The Orion Project – which is aimed at providing clean energy to help cut emissions and maximize the value of oil and gas during energy transition.

The local authority has now joined the Scottish Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association (SHFCA), which promotes and develops Scottish expertise in fuel cells and hydrogen technologies.

The SIC has also applied for membership of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, an organisation which aims to deploy ambitious hydrogen technologies across Europe by 2030.

In addition, the council has joined Neccus, an industry-led alliance drawn from industry, academia, membership organisations and private sector bodies to promote carbon capture in Scotland.

Clean energy requirements, on both a local and regional scale, are said to provide a huge opportunity for Shetland to develop its energy hub by harnessing wind and tidal energy resources, coupled with the development and adoption of new technologies such as hydrogen generation and the management of carbon emissions.

Infrastructure director John Smith said: “In order for the energy hub project to be successful there is a need to ensure that our work has the support and help of wider organisations.

“It is very important to undertake studies to test how hydrogen can become a reliable and cost efficient means of providing clean energy.

“The council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are working closely together to promote a number of local hydrogen fuel and heating projects for government funding.

“The council also recently joined a study, co-funded by the Scottish government, to determine the most economical solution for marine hydrogen transportation.”

Project Manager for the SIC Douglas Irvine added: “The decision has been taken to name the energy hub work the Orion Project, standing for ‘Opportunity for Renewables Integration with Offshore Networks’, which takes into account both the local and regional nature of the project, as well as providing a memorable name which people can relate to.”

The project is looking at developing a sustainable renewables agenda with the development of green hydrogen (produced from water) and blue hydrogen (produced from natural gas), for both local and regional use, with an aspiration to supply over 10 per centof the UK’s estimated demand by 2050.

