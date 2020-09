A welcome sight to those in need of resuce. The door open and eye contact made with the winch crew aboard Coatguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

A patient was flown from Unst to the Clickimin landing site on Wednesday morning.

A call was made to the coastguard at 8am to transfer a patient from the Baltasound landing strip.

The Unst coastguard team and ambulance assisted with the transfer at Baltasound, and the rescue helicopter landed at the Clickimin at 9.15am.

The patient was then transferred to the Gilbert Bain hospital by ambulance.