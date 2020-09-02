Spend at the Street winner announced

The winner of Living Lerwick’s Spend at the Street campaign has been announced.

Anna Marie Arthur, from Whalsay, was the lucky winner and receives £230 worth of vouchers for town centre businesses.

Ms Arthur heard of her win while working at Whalsay School on Wednesday afternoon and said she was delighted.

She said: “It’s easy to fill the cards; you buy a pair of shoes, a few gifts for folk and other bits soon add up.”

The cards Ms Arthur handed in, the last at Westside Pine on the weekend, were three of 446 completed loyalty cards.

Winner Anna Marie Arthur.

The campaign was launched at the end of June to encourage shoppers to spend local, with 2,680 cards handed out to shops and cafes to encourage spending after lockdown closures.

Living Lerwick said at least £133,880 was spent in businesses during the campaign.

Project manager Emma Miller said: “I’m delighted at how well the public have supported local businesses post lock down.

“The Street feels busy, and I hope everyone is seeing how many great shops, cafes, restaurants and other businesses we have here. They are at the heart of our community and our economy and they appreciate the public support.”

She added: “We will be launching a second loyalty spend campaign over the winter.

“Details and cards will be available when the campaign launches in the October holidays and there will be multiple prizes, including the chance to win the opportunity to officially switch on the Market Cross Christmas tree lights.”