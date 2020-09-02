News


Taste of Shetland festival to be held online

The annual Taste of Shetland food and drinks festival will go virtual next month.

Organisers Shetland Food & Drink will put together a host of demonstrations and culinary entertainment to showcase the isles’ produce on Saturday 17th October.

Manager Claire White said they could have deferred the festival for a year, but felt that the community “could do with things to look forward to during the tough winter ahead”.

She added that the event would be streamed live to Facebook, probably between 11am and 3pm, and they hoped to make the content available to watch afterwards too.

Andy Stevens of Shetland Webcams, who will look after the technical aspects of the event, said they were currently gathering ideas that would weave together with “live cooking, entertainment, chat, montages and webcam footage” for a lightsome day’s footage.

