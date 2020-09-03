Headlines News ST Online

Co-pilot of helicopter armed flotation bags

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 18 min ago 0
Co-pilot of helicopter armed flotation bags

The co-pilot of the helicopter which crashed off Sumburgh in 2013 armed the flotation bags which kept the aircraft afloat after it struck the water.

A fatal accident inquiry has heard Alan Bell primed the bags for release after realising the Super Puma L2 was going to crash.

The inquiry is being held following the deaths of passengers Duncan Munro, 46, Sarah Darnley, 45, Gary McCrossan, 59, and George Allison, who was 57.

Giving evidence on Thursday was Adrian Cope, a senior inspector of engineering with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

He attended the scene with colleague Mark Ford, who has also been giving evidence to the inquiry.

“The co-pilot realised what was going to happen and he armed the flotation bags,” Mr Cope told Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle.

“They are automatically triggered, but they needed to be armed. That kept the helicopter on the surface.

“We know from previous experience that, should a helicopter sink, that’s a dire situation for all on board.”

• The inquiry continues.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.