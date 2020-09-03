Families can visit loved ones in care homes indoors

The SIC's Edward Thomason House.

Families of care home residents can visit their relatives indoors following new guidance.

Shetland Islands Council said these visits would be for designated visitors in “carefully managed circumstances” as lockdown measures continue to be gradually lifted.

The SIC stressed that those visiting must adhere to Scottish government advice regarding meeting people indoors, and residents who have been advised to shield should continue to follow current shielding guidance.

Care homes will keep a log of all visitors.

Care home staff and public health teams have been in contact with families of residents to discuss how to make sure visiting happens safely, including the need to book appointments for visits in advance, for infection control measures and the use of face coverings.

Visitors should stay within the designated area and must not visit any other rooms or shared areas, according to the SIC.

Integration joint board chairwoman Emma Macdonald said: “We really welcome this development, and understand how difficult the last few months have been for the loved ones of care home residents.

“We would like to express our thanks to the public for their support of our care homes, their staff and relatives in getting through this really difficult time.

“Sadly, we should also bear in mind that indoor visiting may be suspended again at any point in response to further concerns related to Covid-19.”