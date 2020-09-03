Students’ association comments on college merger

The isles representative for Highlands and Islands Students’ Association (HISA) has said they support the long-delayed merger.

HISA Shetland depute Cally Mair said queries over governance, pay and staff agreements had been answered.

However, she also said the association was committed to holding college management to account.

Shetland College, the NAFC Marine Centre and Train Shetland are due to be merged into the Shetland Institute.

HISA Shetland depute Cally Mair.

Ms Mair said: “HISA Shetland is supportive of the Merger into the Shetland Institute of the University of the Highlands and Islands.”

“Our questions on governance, pay and bargaining agreements for staff were answered and we feel reassured that students are at the centre of the new college, with student representatives sitting on the Board of Directors to ensure the student voice is heard,” she added.

Ms Mair said: “The Merger hopes to attract people to live, work, and study on Shetland and ultimately seeks to benefit the local community and economy, all of which are important to HISA Shetland.

“We will continue to monitor the state of affairs as it develops, and are committed to holding the College Management Team to account regarding adherence to the Code of Good Governance.

“Our students have and always will be our top priority, and moving forward, we will continue to consult local students for their feedback on the merger and what can be done to limit the impact it has on their student experience.”