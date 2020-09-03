News

Waiting times reduced at Lerwick Health Centre, NHS says

8 hours 37 min ago 0
Waiting times reduced at Lerwick Health Centre, NHS says

NHS Shetland says software that allows patients to log symptoms online is helping them to reduce waiting times at the Lerwick Health Centre.

‘Ask My GP’ has been in use since May, and gives patients the chance to type in their problem and to indicate how they would like someone to contact them.

Manager Adam Czarnobay said previously people had to wait days or weeks for an appointment, but they were able to link patients with a GP far more efficiently now.

He said the software had changed the service “virtually overnight”.

And he said they had been pleasantly surprised that 96 per cent of patients had rated the system “good” or “excellent” in the last four months.

“We do stress to patients that the new online tool does not replace any other method
of contacting the practice,” he said.

“Some folk may not have internet access or do not wish to use the internet in which case they can still phone us”.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.