Eat Out to Help Out savings total £168k in Northern Isles

Adam Civico
Hungry Shetlanders saved an average of £6.44 per meal under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Diners in the Northern Isles ate 26,000 discounted meals under the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme which ended on Monday.

The scheme saw people able to get half-price meals, upto a £10, to encourage people back into restaurants as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed.

Some 69 venues registered for the scheme in the Orkney and Shetland parliamentary constituency, with 26,000 discounted meals served up.

That amounted to a saving of £168,000, or an average discount of £6.44.

Figures for Scotland were released by the Treasury on Friday morning. 

The figures are up to 27th August and businesses have until 30th September to make a claim.

