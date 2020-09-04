News

MSP Todd welcomes £10m fund to protect struggling tenants

1 hour 53 min ago 0
MSP Todd welcomes £10m fund to protect struggling tenants
SNP MSP Maree Todd.

Nobody who finds themselves struggling to pay their rent will be left without support, according to Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd.

The SNP representative was speaking following the announcement of a £10m fund by the Holyrood government.

The Tenant Hardship Loan Fund will offer interest-free loans and other support for those facing financial struggles. The SNP is also increasing the Discretionary Housing Payment by £3m and plans to extend legislation to protect private and social tenants from eviction until March 2021.

Ms Todd said: “We know that the pandemic has hit the lowest earners hardest – that’s why the SNP government has announced a range of measures designed at tackling inequality and supporting those who need it most.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.