MSP Todd welcomes £10m fund to protect struggling tenants

SNP MSP Maree Todd.

Nobody who finds themselves struggling to pay their rent will be left without support, according to Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd.

The SNP representative was speaking following the announcement of a £10m fund by the Holyrood government.

The Tenant Hardship Loan Fund will offer interest-free loans and other support for those facing financial struggles. The SNP is also increasing the Discretionary Housing Payment by £3m and plans to extend legislation to protect private and social tenants from eviction until March 2021.

Ms Todd said: “We know that the pandemic has hit the lowest earners hardest – that’s why the SNP government has announced a range of measures designed at tackling inequality and supporting those who need it most.”