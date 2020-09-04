Play focusing on life in Lerwick lockdown debuts online

Jennie Atkinson appearing in Lerwick Lockdown.

An innovative play about Lerwick in the midst of lockdown has debuted online today (Friday 4th September).

Local writers Gordon Dargie, Dave Hammond, Laureen Johnson, Angela Sinclair, James Sinclair and Jessie Williamson collaborated on a script based on conversations around the town centre as lockdown took grip.

The 30-minute piece, titled Lerwick Lockdown, has been brought together by playwright Grace Barnes, who said she wanted the viewer to feel “as if they were going for a walk around town” on a day around week five of the lockdown.

The script has been transformed into a fully-fledged drama featuring actors from the Islesburgh Drama Group, who have performed the dialogue in front of still images captured around the town during lockdown. Ms Barnes said the writing was of a “really high standard”.