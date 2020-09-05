News

MSP quizzes finance secretary over education funding

8 hours 16 min ago 0
MSP quizzes finance secretary over education funding
Jamie Halcro Johnston asking a question by video link from the car park at Ralia Café just off the A9 in the Highlands.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has asked the Scottish government to ensure Scotland’s universities and colleges have enough financial resources to weather coronavirus.

The shadow education minister said on Friday he was concerned “that 83 per cent of Scottish higher education institutions were running a deficit even before the pandemic”.

Responding to Mr Halcro Johnston’s question at Holyrood, finance secretary Kate Forbes said: “Although we know that both sectors that the member identifies have been hit hard by the crisis, the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our college and university sectors is still to be fully realised.

“We continue to work with the Scottish Funding Council, which analyses the institutions’ financial forecasts.”

Speaking following the exchange, Mr Halcro Johnston said: “Our colleges and universities will have a vital role to play as we work our way through the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, but they can only do that if they are on a secure financial footing.

“That’s why it was so disappointing that in her so-called Programme for Government, Nicola Sturgeon put greater emphasis on arguments about more constitutional upheaval than she did the education of our young people.

“The SNP Government’s 13 year record on education does not inspire confidence and it is so important that ministers provide reassurance to the sector.

“This is a crucial issue. Our young people will need the skills and qualifications provided by our colleges and universities like never before.

“By securing the future of our higher and further education system, we are also securing the future prospects of our young people and our country’s economy.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

News

Virtual island summit

An online summit for island communities across the world takes place next week. The Virtual Island Summit, which runs from 7th to 13th September, was…

6 hours 50 min ago
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.