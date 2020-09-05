Police share daily photo challenge

Shetland Police shared this photo of Bains Beach and the Queens Hotel after being nominated by chief superintendent Conrad Trickett.

We have been challenged by @ChSuptNorthern to produce a picture a day for 7 days to illustrate our current life (no caption, no people). Nominate a person a day, asking to copy these words, add photo and repeat the challenge. Today we nominate @ShetlandLibrary pic.twitter.com/M8eLLzr6XX

— Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) September 4, 2020