News

Virtual island summit

6 hours 50 min ago

An online summit for island communities across the world takes place next week.

The Virtual Island Summit, which runs from 7th to 13th September, was described as a “great chance for island communities to share ideas and experiences around sustainability, climate action, clean energy, education, economic growth, responses to COVID-19 and much more”, according to the Scottish Islands Federation.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse will be speaking at the event, which was set up by University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) graduate James Ellsmoor.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.