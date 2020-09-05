An online summit for island communities across the world takes place next week.

The Virtual Island Summit, which runs from 7th to 13th September, was described as a “great chance for island communities to share ideas and experiences around sustainability, climate action, clean energy, education, economic growth, responses to COVID-19 and much more”, according to the Scottish Islands Federation.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse will be speaking at the event, which was set up by University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) graduate James Ellsmoor.