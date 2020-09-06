News

Police disperse large group of youths in Lerwick

10 min ago 0

Police were forced to disperse a large group group of young people in Lerwick at 2am on Sunday morning.

A group of approximately 100 youths are congregating regularly at the Market Cross, “many of whom are heavily intoxicated through alcohol”, according to police.

Police have asked parents of “to be extra vigilant” about their children’s whereabouts, especially on Friday and Saturday evenings.

This follows several weekends of anti-social behaviour by youths in Lerwick town centre.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

News

Virtual island summit

An online summit for island communities across the world takes place next week. The Virtual Island Summit, which runs from 7th to 13th September, was…

18 hours 9 min ago
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.