Police disperse large group of youths in Lerwick

Police were forced to disperse a large group group of young people in Lerwick at 2am on Sunday morning.

A group of approximately 100 youths are congregating regularly at the Market Cross, “many of whom are heavily intoxicated through alcohol”, according to police.

Police have asked parents of “to be extra vigilant” about their children’s whereabouts, especially on Friday and Saturday evenings.

This follows several weekends of anti-social behaviour by youths in Lerwick town centre.