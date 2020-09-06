News

POLL: Should Shetland have more political and financial powers?

Nine councillors have signed a dramatic document seeking more autonomy for the isles.

The proposed motion rails against centralisation of decision making and cuts to public funding.

Political leader Steven Coutts said he was “confident” the motion would be welcomed by fellow councillors when it is debated at a full council meeting on Wednesday 9th September.

It has been signed by Mr Coutts, Duncan Anderson, Alastair Cooper, Andrea Manson, Malcolm Bell, George Smith, Ryan Thomson, Alec Priest, Emma Macdonald.

If passed, the motion would mean Shetland Islands Council formally beginning to explore options “for achieving political and financial self-determination”.


