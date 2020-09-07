Headlines News

Burst water main causes damage to Lerwick homes

Ryan Taylor 11 min ago 0
Burst water main causes damage to Lerwick homes

A burst water main led to localised flooding in Lerwick during the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving around 30 customers in Upper Sound without any supply and causing damage to two properties.

Scottish Water said on Monday that the burst happened on one of the large water mains that supplies the town from the Sandy Loch water treatment works.

Work was carried out to isolate the burst and ensure other mains were used to keep the majority of customers supplied.

However, some in the town experienced low water pressure well into Sunday.

Scottish Water said in a statement: “A burst occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on one of the large water mains that supplies customers in Lerwick from our water treatment works at Sandy Loch.

“Our local team responded quickly to isolate the burst and was then able to use other water mains to keep the great majority of customers in the town supplied with water.

“We regret that localised flooding and wash-out occurred as a result of the burst, particularly affecting two properties adjacent to the burst, and we are in touch with the customers to remedy the damage caused.”

The statement added: “Until repair work on the water main was completed at around 7pm, around 30 customers in Upper Sound were without water and our local team distributed bottled water to the households affected.

“Customers in other parts of the town may have experienced lower than usual water pressure or discolouration as a result of the work to maintain supply while the repair was ongoing; and to restore normal operation of the water network once it was complete.

“We would like to apologise for the disruption caused and thank customers for their patience while we worked to complete repairs and restore normal service.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.