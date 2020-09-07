Clan opens its doors for the first time in six months

A cancer charity has reopened to clients for the first time in almost six months.

Clan Cancer Support’s centre in Lerwick will open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm on an appointment-only basis, with clients asked to book a slot through their website.

Clan wellbeing centre manager Dorothy Jamieson said she was “delighted” to be in a position to reopen to clients.

Since the start of lockdown they had given more than 1,200 telephone support sessions and had over 1,000 visits to their online support centre, she said.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for people affected by cancer, whether it be the stress of the diagnosis or having to shield over the last few months, that is why we have been striving to get our centres back open as soon as it was safe to do so.”