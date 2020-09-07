Climate emergency top risk for SIC

School pupils marched in June 2019 to protest against the council's inaction over climate change.

The risk of a “climate emergency” affecting Shetland is “almost certain”, according to Shetland Islands Council.

A “climate event” is listed at the top of council’s corporate risk register, which documents risks that may affect the ability of the council to deliver key services in the future.

The current risk rating of a climate emergency is given as “very high”, with the impact said to be “extreme” and “almost certain”.

There is a “growing evidence base” that a climate event would have a “highly significant” impact on the isles’ environment, economy and society, according to the report.

“It is internationally accepted that we are now experiencing a “climate emergency” and that significant steps need to be taken to prepare and deliver adaption and mitigation plans and actions,” the report says.

A climate event could result in damage from storms or floods, and could have an impact on “industry/ agriculture/community/ infrastructure/housing”.

A second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting Shetland is also given the same risk rating as a climate emergency.

It is said to be “almost certain” to affect the SIC.

Another lockdown could threaten the council’s ability to deliver essential services, the report says.

It could also result in “financial hardship”, and have a “significant impact” on those living in poverty and on small businesses.