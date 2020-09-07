Headlines News ST Online

Details of trust re-opening plans emerge

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 29 min ago 0
Details of trust re-opening plans emerge

Shetland Recreational Trust has highlighted the first phase of its planned re-opening of indoor centres, which is due to take place next week.

Monday 14th September will mark the beginning of a phased re-opening of SRT premises, marking the end of a six-month blanket closure as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The trust says its first step back to normal routine will follow all necessary guidance to ensure the re-opening is safe.

“In recent months our efforts have been totally focussed on making our sites as safe as possible,” the trust has said in a statement.

Next Monday should see the re-opening of:

• Clickimin Leisure Complex (excluding the health suite).
• Leisure centres in Unst, Yell and Whalsay.
• North Mainland and West Mainland Leisure Centres (excluding the health suite).
• Scalloway Pool

Shetland Recreational Trust says the pool at South Mainland will temporarily remain closed. An update on when it will re-open is expected in the coming weeks.

Details of what is available at each centre will be added to social media channels over the coming week.

“We anticipate having swimming pools, gyms, studio classes, games hall, squash courts climbing wall and bowls hall all available from 14th September,” the statement added.

“Current guidance restricts us from opening Steam Rooms, Saunas and Spa Pools.”

The trust says all activity must be pre-booked and paid for before arrival.

Bookings can be made on the trust’s website or over the phone.

Some activities are now timetabled to stagger session start times, reducing large numbers arriving in one go.

A cashless system is being operated.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.