Details of trust re-opening plans emerge

Shetland Recreational Trust has highlighted the first phase of its planned re-opening of indoor centres, which is due to take place next week.

Monday 14th September will mark the beginning of a phased re-opening of SRT premises, marking the end of a six-month blanket closure as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The trust says its first step back to normal routine will follow all necessary guidance to ensure the re-opening is safe.

“In recent months our efforts have been totally focussed on making our sites as safe as possible,” the trust has said in a statement.

Next Monday should see the re-opening of:

• Clickimin Leisure Complex (excluding the health suite).

• Leisure centres in Unst, Yell and Whalsay.

• North Mainland and West Mainland Leisure Centres (excluding the health suite).

• Scalloway Pool

Shetland Recreational Trust says the pool at South Mainland will temporarily remain closed. An update on when it will re-open is expected in the coming weeks.

Details of what is available at each centre will be added to social media channels over the coming week.

“We anticipate having swimming pools, gyms, studio classes, games hall, squash courts climbing wall and bowls hall all available from 14th September,” the statement added.

“Current guidance restricts us from opening Steam Rooms, Saunas and Spa Pools.”

The trust says all activity must be pre-booked and paid for before arrival.

Bookings can be made on the trust’s website or over the phone.

Some activities are now timetabled to stagger session start times, reducing large numbers arriving in one go.

A cashless system is being operated.