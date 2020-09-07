Headlines News ST Online

Peterson achieves decommissioning milestones

The arrival of the massive Ninian North platform at Lerwick Harbour has come as one of two major milestones for one of the organisations involved in its decommissioning.

Logistics provider Peterson has welcomed the 14,200 tonne topside to its base in Lerwick.

It has also marked the point where it received a record 50 structures for decommissioning in its Great Yarmouth port.

Director Ron van der Laan said: “We’re delighted to achieve these significant
milestones demonstrating our team’s tremendous client focus and engineering capability.

“Peterson offers the full suite of leading logistics solutions, and these achievements further reinforce our position as a trustworthy partner to deliver decommissioning projects in a growing market.”

Operating at the Dales Voe site, Peterson engineered the above-ground
support and collaborated with Lerwick Port Authority to develop the foundations and bunded area to receive the Ninian Northern topside.

The 47-year-old structure will be decommissioned by the Veola/Peterson joint venture with a 97 per cent recycling target.

In Great Yarmouth, Peterson received a record number of 50 structures for decommissioning – the most in the UK.

