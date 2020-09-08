News

Carmichael accuses Westminster of double standards on press freedom

Adam Civico 4 hours 43 min ago
Liberal Democrat MP welcomed the "robust" defence of newspapers but said the Westminster government was guilty of 'double standards' on press freedom.

MP Alistair Carmichael accused the Westminster government of “double standards” over its stance on press freedom.

Northern Isles representative Mr Carmichael welcomed the “robust defence” of newspapers after a printing press was blockaded by environmental protesters at the weekend.

But the Liberal Democrat criticised government efforts to shut out “enemy” media from press briefings, referring to several national newspaper titles that he said had been excluded in February.

Mr Carmichael challenged minister Kit Malthouse over the issue. 

The minister responded that he would not shy away from “screen and press and radio” interviews.

Afterwards, Mr Carmichael said: “The government’s position cannot simply be to defend the press only when it is convenient for its ‘culture war’ distractions. A free press does not operate on a double standard, picking winners and losers on a partisan basis.”

