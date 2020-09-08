Carmichael makes plea for Fair Isle Bird Observatory

A call has been made at Westminster for the UK government to provide financial support to the rebuilding of the Fair Isle Bird Observatory.

The heavily respected resource burned down last year, but planning permission for a £7.4 million new build has been granted approval.

A crowdfunding appeal aims to raise £650,000 – with over £94,000 raised so far.

Fair Isle is regarded as one of the best places in Europe to see rare birds that stop off along their migration routes.

The latest appeal has been launched by isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

He has lodged a parliamentary motion calling on the government to help.

“The community suffered a devastating blow when the Bird Observatory was destroyed last year,” he said.

“It is testament to the dedication of the Trust that the rebuild appeal has gained such momentum already.

“The Observatory is vitally important to the economic and social fabric of Fair Isle.”