News

Council settles with building firm over ‘White House’

5 hours 10 min ago 0
Council settles with building firm over ‘White House’

Shetland Islands Council (SIC) has “reached an amicable agreement” with a Lerwick-based company that it took to court.

In a joint statement the SIC and Hunter and Morrisons said they had “reached an amicable agreement in full and final settlement of the Court of Session action being pursued by Shetland Islands Council against Hunter & Morrisons Ltd.”

“Shetland Islands Council and Hunter & Morrisons Ltd. look forward to continuing their working relationship on existing and new projects,” the statement added.

The council and the building firm were involved in a legal fight in connection with the council’s headquarters at 8 North Ness, widely known as “The White House”. Staff were ordered out of the premises in September 2016 amid fears over the safety of the building.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.