Council settles with building firm over ‘White House’

Shetland Islands Council (SIC) has “reached an amicable agreement” with a Lerwick-based company that it took to court.

In a joint statement the SIC and Hunter and Morrisons said they had “reached an amicable agreement in full and final settlement of the Court of Session action being pursued by Shetland Islands Council against Hunter & Morrisons Ltd.”

“Shetland Islands Council and Hunter & Morrisons Ltd. look forward to continuing their working relationship on existing and new projects,” the statement added.

The council and the building firm were involved in a legal fight in connection with the council’s headquarters at 8 North Ness, widely known as “The White House”. Staff were ordered out of the premises in September 2016 amid fears over the safety of the building.