Drink driver disqualified

A drink driver who was more than twice the limit has been disqualified for 12 months.

David Macdonald, from Paisley, appeared from custody via videolink at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old admitted driving over the limit on Commercial Street on 28th February this year.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Macdonald was stopped by police at 10.20pm who were concerned with his manner of driving.

Macdonald was found to have 54 microgrammes of alcohol in his system compared to the legal limit of 22.

After being taken to the police station Macdonald was “compliant throughout”, said Mr MacKenzie.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had “cooperated fully with police” and pointed towards Macdonald having no previous road traffic convictions.

Macdonald was aware that he would be disqualified, according to Mr Allan, and had not driven since the offence.

Macdonald was also fined £500 and will undertake a drink driving rehabilitation course.