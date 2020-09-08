GALLERY: Lerwick Community Garden

Life in Shetland

Lerwick Community Garden was praised by the town’s community councillors at a meeting on Monday.

Community councillor Gary Robinson labelled it a “just a tremendous achievement” while fellow representative Stewart Hay said it was “certainly a major improvement to the area”.

The neglected waste ground at the top of Reform and Pitt lanes has been transformed into “natural spaces for the whole community” by Frank Johnson with the help of volunteers over the course of five years.

Much recent work has gone into the garden, which Mr Johnson said had been refuge for people during lockdown, with many telling him how much it meant to them in troubled times.

The image gallery below shows the garden in all its glory.

  • Photo: Frank Johnson.

  • Photo: Frank Johnson.

  • Photo: Frank Johnson.

  • Photo: Frank Johnson.

  • Photo: Frank Johnson.

  • Photo: Frank Johnson.

